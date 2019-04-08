Ranveer Singh and team prep-up in full swing for '83, learn from the legends—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most happening stars right now, Ranveer Singh is currently working hard on Kabir Khan's '83, a film based on the 1983 cricket World Cup. The actor will be seen playing the titular role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama.

The team is prepping-up for the film in full swing and the filmmaker along with the actors have been sharing the updates on social media. Kabir Khan shared a series of pictures on Instagram. In one of the clicks, actor Saqib Saleem can be seen learning the tricks of the trade from legendary Jimmy Amarnath.

Check it out here:

The movie '83 is produced by Khan along with Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri. It stars Ranveer Singh, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and Dinker Sharma amongst various others.

The movie will present the historic moment of how India lifted the cricket World Cup in 1983. It is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.