Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor root for 'Golmaal Junior'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty`s forthcoming "Golmaal Junior" has got support from the Bollywood fraternity.

Over the last decade, Shetty`s iconic movie series "Golmaal" has regaled the audience. Now Nickelodeon has joined hands with Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez to open up a whole new world of the "Golmaal" movie series through their latest venture "Golmaal Junior".

It will recreate the magic of the iconic movies through tailor-made animation to appeal to children, and then showcase it on the children`s channel Sonic from May 13.

"For all the junior fans... `Golmaal` goes junior! Enjoy," Shetty posted on Instagram, along with a promo link of the show on his Instagram page.

It drew comments from celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shamita Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh and more.

Ranveer wrote: "Go go go golmaaaal", while Arjun commented: "Sir please, it`s time for one more."

The show will bring the "Golmaal" characters in an all-new animated avatar while maintaining the spunk and quirkiness from their original characters.

The story will revolve around the two prank gangs of Gopal and Madhav indulging in fun, chaos and drama.

