Ranveer Singh begins training with Kapil Dev for Kabir Khan's '83'—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is rightfully called the 'powerhouse of talent' and often leaves us awestruck jam-packed performance in films. Singh is currently busy prepping for Kabir Khan's '83' in which the hunk of an actor will be essaying the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

On Saturday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a picture with the legend captioning it as, “Becoming the Hurricane #KapilDev #Legend #JourneyBegins @83thefilm @kabirkhankk”

The picture is breaking the internet already and fans can't stop going gaga over it. Celebs from the entertainment world like filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actress Mini Mathur have also commented on the picture.

Coming back to '83', the film has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced and is based on India's historic victory of 1983 world cup.

It marks 'Qismat' singer Ammy Vir's Bollywood debut. Ammy will reprise the role of fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu who had delivered the most memorable ball in the final match.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.