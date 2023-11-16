Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone-Starrer Ram Leela Clocks 10 Years; Read Here

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' stands as a brilliant film of its time. Released a decade ago, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone-starrer serves as a perfect example of his artistic prowess. As this film completes its 10th anniversary, it is not just a celebration of a film but a reflection of the transformative decade that has firmly established Bhansali as the torchbearer of Indian cinema on the global stage.

'Ram Leela' was not merely a film; it was a cultural phenomenon that redefined storytelling, aesthetics, and the very essence of Indian cinema. Released in 2013, the film brought together the classic tale of love and tragedy, the richness of Indian traditions, and Bhansali's signature grandeur. The chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone was electric, and their performances added layers of depth to the characters, making the film an instant classic.

With 'Ram-Leela', Sanjay Leela Bhansali entered a new phase in his illustrious career. The film not only garnered critical acclaim but also achieved unprecedented success at the box office. This marked the beginning of what can now be aptly termed as the 'SLB era'. Bhansali's unique ability to blend opulence with storytelling struck a chord with audiences, setting the stage for a series of cinematic triumphs.

The last decade has seen Sanjay Leela Bhansali emerge as the true inheritor of Indian cinema's rich legacy. His filmography includes masterpieces like "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, all of which continued the trend of seamlessly combining cultural richness with cinematic brilliance. Bhansali's films are not just visual feasts but also narratives that resonate with the soul of India.

While many filmmakers aspire to make a mark on the global stage, Bhansali stands as the sole Indian director who has truly achieved this feat. His films have not only captivated Indian audiences but have also garnered international acclaim, earning nominations and awards at prestigious film festivals. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has become a global ambassador for Indian cinema, showcasing the country's cultural diversity and artistic excellence to the world.

What sets Bhansali apart is his ability to tell Indian stories on a global platform, without compromising on authenticity. His films carry the essence of Indian culture, traditions, and emotions, making them universally relatable. In a world where the boundaries between cultures often blur, Bhansali's films serve as a testament to the richness and uniqueness of Indian storytelling. His meticulous attention to detail, coupled with a relentless pursuit of excellence, has set the bar high for cinematic storytelling in India.

The decade of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marked by the success of "Ram-Leela" and subsequent cinematic triumphs, is a testament to the director's indomitable spirit, creative genius, and his dedication to crafting stories that resonate across borders. As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of "Ram-Leela," we also applaud the man who has redefined the cinematic landscape, making every frame a canvas that reflects the grandeur of Indian storytelling.