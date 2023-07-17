Ranveer Singh Drops Thirst Trap On Social Media, Flaunts His Washboards Abs

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh who is all geared up for the release of Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (RRKPK), on Monday shared a smoking hot picture of himself, shelling 'Monday Motivashiun' to his fans.

Ranveer, who will be seen as Rocky in 'RRKPK' took to Instagram Stories and shared a shirtless mirror selfie, wherein he can be seen flaunting his washboard abs. He is donning golden coloured pants, with a golden bracelet and black OG sunglasses.





cre Trending Stories

He captioned it as "HAI BEBZ ROCKY RANDHAWA THIS SIDE #MONDAYMOTIVASHIUN #RRKPK".

The movie stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer. The duo is in Vadodara today for the promotions of their much-awaited romantic drama.

It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, and is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.