DON 3

Ranveer Singh In Don 3, Replaces Shah Rukh Khan In Iconic Action Franchise

Don 3 Announcement: Ranveer Singh's first glimpse as the cool, suave Don is here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh In Don 3, Replaces Shah Rukh Khan In Iconic Action Franchise

New Delhi: Basking in the success of his last release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', actor Ranveer Singh is ready to step into the new interpretation of this larger than life character, one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025. He is the new Don, Yes! you read that right.

The 'Don' series has always been synonymous with riveting narratives, thrilling action, and unforgettable moments, and Ranveer Singh's talent and versatility is the perfect fit for this iconic role. Known for his ability to bring depth and intensity to his characters, Ranveer is poised to leave an indelible mark on the franchise, while honoring the legacy of those who came before him.

The film, 'Don 3', will see him collaborate with renowned filmmaker Farhan Akhtar who is going to don the director's hat yet again , with this franchise.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role in the iconic Don franchise. 

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is schduled to release in 2025 .

