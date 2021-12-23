'Ranveer Singh ki energy dekh ke khushi hoti hai’, says Kapil Dev ahead of ‘83 release

New Delhi: Cricket legend Kapil Dev is full of praises for Ranveer Singh as his upcoming film ‘83 is all set to release. The movie is based on the Indian Cricket Team's historic win at the 1983 World Cup, when Kapil Dev was the captain. Ranveer is essaying the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Romi Dev, Kapil’s wife.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, Kapil says, “Amazing. Unbelievable. I think we have no words. Only waiting to see the movie. But jitne bhi glimpse dekhe Aisa lagta hai ki kya Aisa bhi ho sakta hai! Yakeen nahi hota but haa hua hai aur aaney wala hai screen pe. Par excellence. It's impossible that someone can do something as big as that.”

He further adds, “Ranveer ki jo energy hai woh dekh ke itni khushi hoti hai ki aise log bhi hai jo itna effort laga sakte hai.”

Talking specifically about the film, Kapil Dev shares, “Jitna bhi humne trailer dekha hai yah jo glimpses dekhe hai usmein aisa lagta hai ki shayad hum hi waha par play kar rahe hai. Bahut hi khoobsoorti ke saath yeh movie banayi gayi hai aur bht exciting hai”.

Kabir Khan directorial ‘83 will hit theatres on December 24. The movie was screened for industry folks and critics on Wednesday and has garnered rave reviews.

Live TV

#mute