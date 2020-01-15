हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh presents Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil in new '83 poster

'83: Chirag Patil is the son of former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. With the backdrop of the number '83, Chirag is caught in a shot between his batting and the character poster reads, "Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil".

Ranveer Singh presents Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil in new '83 poster
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@RanveerOfficial

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on a spree of unveiling the character posters from his upcoming movie '83 and on Wednesday the actor put forth yet another poster featuring Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil.

Chirag Patil is the son of former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil.

With the backdrop of the number '83, Chirag is caught in a shot between his batting and the character poster reads, "Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil".

The 'Band Baja Baraat' actor captioned the poster: "SANDY STORM! He's a Chip off the Old Block! @iamchiragpatil plays his father #SandeepPatil in @83thefilm!"

The film '83 is based on India's World Cup victory and has Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev.

Earlier the 'Padmaavat' actor had already shared four-character posters on his Instagram handle which featured, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem and Jatin Sarna.

Tahir Raj Bhasin will be playing Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth, while Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma. The sports-drama also has Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer.

The movie also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. 

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 is slated for release on April 10. 

