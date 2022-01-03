Ranveer Singh’s 83 a hit overseas, cricket biopic scores big in its second week

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh starrer sport’s biopic ‘83’ is enjoying a successful run at the International box office. In the first week of release, 83 comfortably ranks in the top 10 in major global markets. Number 9 in North America, 7 in the UK, 2 in Australia and New Zealand. Amassing a 3rd highest per theatre average of Rs 4,36,500 (US$ 5,870) at the North America Box Office, 83 is only behind Spider-Man and Sing 2.

Kabir Khan directed biopic has beaten big fish films like ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, ‘The King's Man’, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘American Dog’.

The excellent word of mouth has increased demands at the theaters resulting in the addition of shows. In the United States, the film has grossed over Rs 22,30,86,000 (US$ 3 Million) till second Friday. It still holds strong at number 12 on the second Friday. It also has the third-highest per theatre average of Rs 1,13,000 (1,124 GBP) in the UK amongst the top 10 films playing.

In Australia, 83 has collected Rs 6,21,46,400 (AU$ 1.15million). In Singapore, most of the shows on the 2nd weekend were housefull with steady collections throughout.

‘83’ is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup won by the Indian Cricket Team. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev - the Indian cricket team captain. Actress Deepika Padukone, who is also one of the producers of the film, is playing the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Dev.

Talking about love, appreciation and critical acclaim that the movie is garnering since its release, director Kabir Khan says, “Both Ranveer and I have felt that we never got this kind of appreciation ever in our lives. The kind of love that's pouring out is unbelievable. 83 is a film which is going to be there for years to come. It is going to be one of the defining films of my career.”

Producer Shibasish Sarkar adds, “The kind of reviews 83 is garnering is unbelievable. Audience and critics have made it a landmark film. We can't complain about the Box Office. If we do, it wouldn't be in the spirit of 83.”

The film is praised by audiences and critics alike and is running successfully worldwide.