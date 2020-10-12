Ranveer Singh’s ‘83 is Christmas gift to fans, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to release next year

New Delhi: After much speculation, it appears that the release dates of two big films - ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘83’ - have been confirmed. ‘Sooryavanshi’ stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles while ‘83’ is headlined by Ranveer Singh.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, ‘Sooryavanshi’ might release between January and March 2021 while ‘83’ will be a Christmas 2020 gift to all Ranveer fans. The release dates of both the film were pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the development, Shibhasish Sarkar, CEO, Reliance Entertainment, told the daily, "We definitely don’t want to change the date of ‘83’ for ‘Sooryavanshi’. The sports drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March."

It is to be noted the makers of both the films are yet to make an official announcement about the release.

‘83’, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in the film. His actress wife Deepika Padukone is also part of the project.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. Ranveer and Ajay Devgn also have cameo roles in the action-drama.

‘Sooryavanshi’ was initially set to release on March 24 and and '83’ was scheduled to open in theatres on April 10.