Ranveer Singh’s Power-Packed Dialogues As Simmba Continue To Thrill In Singham Again

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh’s electrifying return as Simmba in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, has reignited the excitement in Bollywood’s “Cop-Verse.” His unmatched energy and comedic flair have captivated audiences from his grand entrance right through to the film's climax, proving yet again why he’s the most beloved cop in this high-action cinematic universe. Singh brings his trademark style, with punchy dialogue delivery and impeccable comic timing that has audiences erupting in applause.

Known for his versatility, Ranveer balances intense action with humor, effortlessly blending grit and wit. Here are some of his memorable lines from Simmba and Singham Again that lit up theaters:

1. “Yeh kalyug hai, kalyug. Yahaan sab sirf ek hi matlab ke liye jeete hai, apne matlab ke liye.” (From Simmba)

2. “Bhau, je mala maahit naahi te sanga. Tell me what I don’t know.” (From Simmba)

3. “Jabhi dekho tab helicopter se latak ke aate hai. Mein bolta hai ticket kaato, baith ke aaram se aao, izzat se aao, lekin nhi, latak ke hi aane ka hai!” (From Singham Again)

4. “Come India, Bharat ke taraf se holiday package free! Kashmir to Kanyakumari, where you stay there will you take care. Athithi devo bhava, our policy. God our guest our god.” (From Singham Again)

5. “Joh deto traas, tyancha mi gheto class.” (From Simmba)

Ranveer’s magnetic performance and comedic touch make him a standout in Singham Again, solidifying his status as Bollywood’s ultimate entertainer in this action-filled series.