Ranveer Singh Shares Pic Of His All-New Muscular Look For 'Singham Again’

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits. 

Last Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 01:59 AM IST|Source: ANI
Ranveer Singh Shares Pic Of His All-New Muscular Look For 'Singham Again’ Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Addting to the excitement around his next release, actor Ranveer Singh, who is all set to reprise his character Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ on Saturday, gave his fans a glimpse of his muscular physique. Taking to Instagram story, Ranveer shared a picture of himself from ‘Singham Again’ sets. In the picture, Ranveer flaunted his ripped physique while wearing a black vest and matching trousers. He also wore a pair of black shades.

Ranveer added ‘Aala Re Aala’ from his ‘Simmba’ in the background. Recently, Ranveer revealed that he is all set to reprise characters from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, ‘Simmba’ in this film. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey. @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty.”

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' will also star actor Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar. 'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Ajay. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024. ‘Singham Again’ will face a big Bollywood clash with Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and Akshay Kumar’s comedy film ‘Housefull 5’. Apart from this, he will be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s next action thriller film ‘Don 3’.

 

