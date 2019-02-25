हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' overseas collection remains steady

The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has earned Rs 118.35 crore in its second weekend.

Ranveer Singh starrer &#039;Gully Boy&#039; overseas collection remains steady
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The quirk box of B-Town, actor Ranveer Singh and powerhouse performer Alia Bhatt's latest release 'Gully Boy' has impressed one and sundry. The movie has done incredible business not just in the country but internationally as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the overseas figures. He wrote: “#GullyBoy is finding immense love in the international arena, especially USA+Canada [has crossed $ 4 mn]... Total after Weekend 2: $ 8.4 mn [₹ 59.52 cr]... USA+Canada: $ 4.216 mn UAE+GCC: $ 1.641 mn UK: £ 512k Australia: A$ 770k #Overseas”

'Gully Boy' presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar.

The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has earned Rs 118.35 crore in its second weekend.

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media will further push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.

 

Gully BoyGully Boy overseas collectionRanveer Singhgully boy collectionsAlia Bhatt
