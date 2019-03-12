हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' slows down at Box Office

The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and presents the lead actors in a never-seen-before avatar.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's latest outing 'Gully Boy' has impressed the masses and classes alike. The film earned rave reviews and left a lasting impact on audiences' minds. The movie has done incredible business both at the domestic as well as international Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the overseas figures. He wrote: #GullyBoy has slowed down... [Week 3] Fri 35 lakhs, Sat 57 lakhs, Sun 65 lakhs, Mon 25 lakhs. Total: ₹ 137.61 cr.

#GullyBoy biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 100.30 cr [8 days]

Week 2: ₹ 26.80 cr

Week 3: ₹ 8.69 cr

Week 4: ₹ 1.82 cr [till Mon]

Total: ₹ 137.61 cr

India biz.

The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media pushed the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.

 

