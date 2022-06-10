हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar to premiere on Prime Video on THIS date!

Jayeshbhai Jordaar under the banner of Yash Raj Films, features Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar to premiere on Prime Video on THIS date!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The most-awaited comedy drama film Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to premiere on Prime Video from June 10. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles. 

 

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma. 

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting June 10, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. 

The film under the banner of Yash Raj Films, features Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in the lead with Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles. Following Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is the second film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF). 

Watch the official trailer over here:

 

A blend of emotions, comedy, and drama coupled with brilliant performances by the actors, the film, that sees Ranveer Singh play the role of a father, for the very first time, offers the perfect dose of entertainment along with addressing a serious issue.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar circles around a son of a Gujarati sarpanch, who goes against his patriarchal family to save his unborn girl child, sending out a social message of stopping female infanticide.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranveer Singhjayeshbhai jordaarpremierePrime VideoBoman IraniRatna Pathak ShahShalini Pandey
Next
Story

Lionsgate Play 'Feels Like Home' review: It's a feel-good entertainer!

Must Watch

PT8M37S

Lawrence Bishnoi to appear in Delhi's Patiala House Court