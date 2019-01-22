हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba mints over 5 million dollars in the US, Canada

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba mints over 5 million dollars in the US, Canada

New Delhi: Not just in India, Ranveer starrer Simmba is a massive hit in the International markets as well. The latest collections show that the film has earned over 5 million dollars in the US and the Box Office.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Simmba crosses $ 5 mn in USA + Canada... Ranveer Singh’s third film to cross $ 5 mn in North America, after #Padmaavat and #BajiraoMastani... #Simmba #Overseas total till 21 Jan 2019: $ 13.088 million [₹ 93.26 cr]... Nears cr mark."

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

Ranveer SinghSimmbaSara Ali KhanRohit Shetty
