SINGHAM AGAIN

Ranveer Singh Steals Spotlight In 'Singham Again' As Fans Praise His Iconic Energy

Fans are raving about Ranveer Singh’s comic timing and infectious energy in Singham Again, calling him the highlight of Rohit Shetty’s latest cop drama.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 07:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ranveer Singh Steals Spotlight In 'Singham Again' As Fans Praise His Iconic Energy (Image: x)

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again' hit theatres today, and Ranveer Singh’s reprisal of his beloved cop character, Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao, is receiving widespread acclaim from fans. Netizens are hailing Singh as the “best thing” in the movie, applauding his unmatched comic timing and infectious charisma. His lighthearted, witty persona brings a refreshing balance to the intense action scenes, a trademark of Shetty's cinematic universe.

Originally introduced in 'Simmba' (2018), Ranveer’s character quickly won hearts for his cheeky style and memorable one-liners. Now, his return in 'Singham Again' is being celebrated on social media, with fans describing his performance as a “laugh riot.” One fan on X shared, “A glimpse of #Simmba but there’s so much more . Shoutout to #rohitshetty jinhone iss universe mein simmba ko introduce kiya 2018 mei. aur ab 2024 mei Poori movie ka fun ek taraf aur simmba ek taraf.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment, saying, “Ranveer Singh is the only best thing in #SinghamAgain . It's like we all have gotten another life from this boredom. Whenever Ranveer Singh comes to the screen everyone laughs out loud.”

Some Fans couldn’t stop gushing about his entry in the film and wrote, "Singham Again: Witness the Epic Simbba Entry with Ranveer Singh!"

Another fan wrote, "Ranveer Singh's HILARIOUS Transformation in Singham Again!  | Behind the Scenes Bloopers!"

From his dynamic entry to his unforgettable jokes, fans can’t get enough of Singh’s performance, declaring it the highlight of the film. With the cop universe expanding, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba continues to add his unique spark, captivating audiences once again.

