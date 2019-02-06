हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh steals the show in new 'Gully Boy' dialogue promo—Watch

Zoya Akhtar's directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019.

Ranveer Singh steals the show in new &#039;Gully Boy&#039; dialogue promo—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The quirky superstar of Indian cinema, Ranveer Singh has proved his acting mettle on-screen. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Gully Boy'. The movie is high on the buzz word and the fans are eagerly waiting to watch it.

The movie brings together Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for the first time ever on the big screens. The makers have released the new dialogue promo of the movie and clearly Ranveer steals the show. Check it out:

Zoya Akhtar's directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019—that's when it hits the screen.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The cast is busy promoting the movie on various platforms currently.

Are you planning to watch Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' next weekend?

 

 

Ranveer SinghGully BoyAlia BhattRanveer Singh moviesZoya Akhtar
