topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh unveils ‘Cirkus’ new posters, calls it ‘Double Madness!!’- SEE PICS

Ranveer Singh unveiled new posters of his upcoming film Cirkus. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the posters also show actors Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Liver among others.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:44 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh unveils ‘Cirkus’ new posters, calls it ‘Double Madness!!’- SEE PICS

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming comedy film `Cirkus` unveiled a series of new posters of all the characters on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh treated fans with a series of new posters. In the posters, Ranveer could be seen in a double role and in full of madness mode. The posters also show actors Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Liver among others. 

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "DOUBLE MADNESS!! CHRISTMAS MANAO APNI FAMILY KE SAATH!!" Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022. `Cirkus` marks the second collaboration of actor Ranveer and director Rohit Shetty, in a full-fledged role after `Simmba`.  

Fans of the actor could not keep their calm seeing the posters and started showering their love in the comments section. “Can’t wait to see the trailer!!!,” commented one user. “This is so cool,” added another user.

See the posters here 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer`s first double role of his career. The film is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare`s Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. 

Meanwhile, the `Ram-Leela` actor will be also seen in Karan Johar`s next directorial `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is all set to release on April 28, 2023. Apart from this, he will also be seen in south director Shankar`s next, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film `Anniyan`. 

Live Tv

Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh postersCirkusCirkus postersRanveer Singh new filmRohit ShettyRohit Shetty newsCirkus release dateCirkus trailer

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data