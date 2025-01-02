Advertisement
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Look LEAKED, Netizens Buzz Over 'Khilji' Vibes - WATCH

Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2025, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Look LEAKED, Netizens Buzz Over 'Khilji' Vibes - WATCH (Image: X)

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh has always captivated audiences with his stellar performances on screen. While recently embracing fatherhood, he is also gearing up for his next project, Aditya Dhar’s directorial, which has fans eagerly anticipating another compelling performance from him. 

A recent clip from the sets of 'Dhurandhar' has been making waves on social media, revealing a leaked look of Ranveer donning a turban for the first time. 

In the leaked images, Ranveer appears to be in the middle of an action sequence, clad in a long kurta with untamed hair and an intense, angry demeanour. Fully immersed in his character, he is seen pulling off a powerful walk through a rural town setting, accompanied by a group of men who seem to be part of his "gang." His rugged new look—featuring a thick beard, long hair, and bulging biceps—has fans reminiscing about his iconic Alauddin Khalji character from Padmaavat.

As soon as the clip went viral, social media was flooded with comments raving about the striking resemblance to his Khilji vibe. Netizens couldn’t contain their excitement, drawing parallels to his legendary portrayal. Have a look!

Following this, netizens found themselves in a debate over whether Ranveer's look resembled his 'Khilji' avatar or Ranbir Kapoor’s intense look in 'Animal.' One netizen commented, “He was Animal before Animal lol. He played Alauddin Khilji. Kuch bhi bol dete hain log aaj kal,” while another fan pointed out, “I mean, he had long hair for Khilji too... which released before Animal, btw.”

Ranveer Singh's leaked look has ignited curiosity among netizens about what he will bring to the screen next.  The makers have yet to make further announcements about the highly anticipated project.

Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles, the espionage thriller is set to hit theatres this year. 

Live Tv

