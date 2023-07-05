trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631184
PRASHANTH NEEL

Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Teaser To Release With Teaser Of Prashanth Neel's Salaar?

With 'Don 3', audience might see Farhan Akhtar returning to the director's chair after a long time. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

New Delhi: The biggest director of the industry behind the biggest franchise 'KGF', Prashanth Neel has always redefined the demographics with his films and he is all set to uphold his game with his next, Prabhas starrer 'Salaar'. While the audience is eagerly waiting for its teaser that will be released tomorrow i.e., July 6, at 5:12 am, there is a lot of chatter on, if 'Don 3' teaser will also come out tomorrow?

Amid all the rising excitement for the teaser of Hombale Films 'Salaar', the audience might witness yet another massive teaser of 'Don 3', which is also a very renowned film franchise. It has been believed that the teaser of 'Don 3' might also release on the same day when the teaser of 'Salaar' is released, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

While in 'Don 3', we might see Farhan Akhtar returning to the director's chair after a long time. If we get to see the teaser of 'Don 3' and 'Salaar' dropping on the same day, it would certainly be a big day to keep our eyes on. 'Don 3' is the next installment in the 'Don' reboot series. 

Moreover, the audience is eagerly waiting for 'Salaar' teaser as with this film, the biggest director of 'KGF' Prashanth Neel, and the 'Baahubali' superstar Prabhas will be coming together for the first time with this mega project. This is indeed a dream team that will ensure a blockbuster on its way.
 

