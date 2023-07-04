Ranveer Singh's Favourite Bigg Boss Contestant Shamita Shetty Spotted In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Trailer

New Delhi: The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (RARKPK) was released today and while everyone is in awe of the grandeur and masala vibes of the film, what caught our attention was Ranveer Singh subtly giving away his favourite Bigg Boss contestant of all time which is Shamita Shetty!

In a scene of the trailer, where Rani's family speaks about urging more people to vote, Rocky announces he doesn’t vote anymore. He explains that he stopped voting because Shamita Shetty is no longer a contender. When asked which constituency she belongs to, Ranveer points out that he is talking about Bigg Boss.





Well, it comes as no surprise as Shamita is undoubtedly the OG Bigg Boss Queen! Becoming synonymous with the show itself, Shamita had done an incredible job in the house all three times she was in there.

First, at the very beginning in season 3 and then Shamita entered the Bigg Boss 15 house after giving a splendid performance in Bigg Boss OTT. She was among the top contenders for the winner’s title, earning a loyal fan following alongwith emerging as the second runner up in the Bigg Boss OTT and third runner up in season 15.