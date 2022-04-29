हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh's gratitude for wife Deepika Padukone, mom and sister through 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

A comedy-drama, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing on May 13.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s gratitude for wife Deepika Padukone, mom and sister through &#039;Jayeshbhai Jordaar&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh says he is showing gratitude to the strong women in his life - his mother Anju, his sister Ritika and actress wife Deepika Padukone through his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Ranveer says, "Whatever I am today, I am because of the women in my life, I have been surrounded with very strong feminine forces and energies right from my childhood and throughout my life. I wouldn`t call them my support system; they are literally the centre of my universe.

"They are my very spirit, they are my very source of energy and power. And so, to be a part of a film that is a tribute to the women in my life is a very special thing for me."

He adds, "My mom means everything to me, my sister is like a second mother to me, my wife is the wind beneath my wings and even my team is constituted by mostly women and they are the reason I am able to do what I am able to do. So, more than just about anyone else, I want them to see this film and experience it."

Ranveer says he is really happy that he got this opportunity, where he could, "through my art, express my gratitude to all the women in my life for making me who I am."

A hilarious satire on society - 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer.

The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing on May 13.

