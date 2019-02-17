Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy packs a punch internationally-Details inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest outing Gully Boy became a massive hit at the Box Office. This Zoya Akhtar directorial has not only impressed the Indian audience, it is all set to conquer the overseas market.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "There’s a line of thought *within the industry* that Mumbai-centric films find limited takers #Overseas... #GullyBoy seems to prove this theory wrong... Goes from strength to strength with each passing day... USA-Canada leads, followed by UAE-GCC... Data follows... @comScore."

#GullyBoy is making the right noise #Overseas... 
USA+Canada: Crosses $ 1.5 mn [₹ 10.70 cr]. Few locations to be added.
UAE+GCC: $ 894k [₹ 6.38 cr]
UK: £ 181,307 [₹ 1.67 cr]
Australia: A$ 320,435 [₹ 1.63 cr]
NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 83,588 [₹ 40.94 lakhs]
Note: Thu to Sat biz.
@comScore 

The film's song, 'Apna Time Aayega' has turned into some sort of youth anthem and people can't stop praising Ranveer for his rapping skills.

It tells the story of a street rapper from Mumbai, played by Ranveer whereas Alia plays his love interest.

'Gully Boy' had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs. 

It also stars  Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

