हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Simmba

Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' crosses Rs 240 cr at Box Office

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s &#039;Simmba&#039; crosses Rs 240 cr at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The ruling star of Box Office, Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of his last release 'Simmba'. The movie has raked in a lot of moolah for the makers, making it the biggest hit of the filmmaker so far. The collections have crossed Rs 240 crore at the ticket counters.

The movie which released on December 28, 2018, is still running to packed houses. The audience loved the masala entertainer and the peppy song 'Aankh Marey's immense popularity on social media helped it gain positive feedback.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#Simmba crosses ₹ 240 cr... Biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Week 3: ₹ 20.06 cr

Week 4: ₹ 6.19 cr

Week 5: ₹ 1.20 cr

Weekend 6: ₹ 22 lakhs

Total: ₹ 240.10 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.”

Sara Ali Khan played the lead role opposite Ranveer in the film which also stars Sonu Sood in a negative role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad. The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

 

Tags:
Simmbasimmba collectionsRanveer SinghSara Ali Khansimmba box office collections
Next
Story

'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' to release in India on March 22

Must Watch

PT5M51S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close