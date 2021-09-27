हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's sports-drama '83' to hit screens on Christmas

Ranveer Singh&#039;s sports-drama &#039;83&#039; to hit screens on Christmas
Film poster

MUMBAI: The wait is over! Actor Ranveer Singh has confirmed that his much-awaited film '83' is finally going to be released this Christmas. The latest development comes a day after Maharashtra announced that theatres will open in the state in October.

"It's time...........83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS," Ranveer wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' revolves around India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament. It was originally scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans became super excited to learn about the film's release date.

"Yaaay...finally," a social media user commented."Eagerly waiting for Christmas now," another one wrote.

Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sahil Khattar are also a part of the movie, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

