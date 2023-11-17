Rashmika Mandanna Drops Glimpse Of Her Dubbing Session For 'Animal'

New Delhi: With the ever-pacing excitement for the upcoming 'Animal', the fans cannot wait for the new pair to impress one and all. The teaser and the songs of the film have already piqued the excitement of the audience to watch the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Rashmika.

Rashmika Mandanna fans are waiting for the release of one of her most anticipated films 'Animal'. Now, the actress has treated everyone with the latest update about the film that she has started dubbing for the film in all three languages, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Rashmika shared a picture on her social media from the dubbing studio with the mic. Having green-ticked all three languages, the actress updated the fans as she herself has dubbed for the film in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Moreover, the teaser and the songs have showcased Rashmika's character in the film which is garnering immense love from the masses. The audience is also loving the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Rashmika in the film and they are excited to see this new on-screen pairing come on the big screen.

While 'Animal' is all set for its release on 1st December, On the work front, Rashmika recently announced her 24th film which is touted to be a Telugu thriller film. Moreover, she also has D51, Rainbow, and Pushpa 2 The Rule.