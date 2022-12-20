Rashmika Mandanna is currently filming Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ in Mumbai

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna is currently stationed in Mumbai where she is shooting for her upcoming film, 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has been in the city fulfilling her work commitments since the last 15-20 days, and will soon jet off to another city for the promotions of 'Varisu' opposite Vijay Thalapatty.

A source closed to the actress reveals, "Rashmika is in Mumbai lately, as she is filming for Sandeep Veddy Renga's 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be jetting off to Chennai to attend the promotional event of 'Varisu' along with the team. In middle of this, she will also be seen promoting 'Mission Majnu' in the city. She will be juggling between these 3 projects in these days."

Recently, the 'Pushpa' actress was seen in Delhi for the promotions of ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She also celebrated 1 year of her hit blockbuster, 'Pushpa: The Rise' recently, as she took to her social media sharing clips from the film and thanking her co-star, Allu Arjun and director Sukumar and music director, DSP.

On the film front, apart from 'Animal', 'Mission Majnu' and 'Varisu', Rashmika will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'. She was last seen in Bollywood film ‘Goodbye’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gupta.