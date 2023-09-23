Rashmika Mandanna Looks Innocently Gorgeous In Animal First Look Poster - Check Here

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming action film ‘Animal’ on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of actor Rashmika Mandanna. Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared the poster which she captioned, “Your Geetanjali,” followed by a red heart emoticon.

In the poster, the ‘Pushpa’ actor can be seen in a red saree and her hair tied into a bun. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Soon after Rashmika shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Omg this look,” a fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “I'm so excited to see this one.” “I can't wait to see her as Geetanjali!” a user wrote. Makers of the movie will be unveiling the teaser of the film on September 28 i.e. on actor Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. Recently they unveiled the first look poster of Ranbir and Anil Kapoor. Earlier, the makers unveiled the pre-teaser of the movie.

The video begins with several people who can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wield axes as well. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe to fight them. He kills several people, while many managed to flee. Ranbir can be seen wearing a white dhoti and kurta. He kept his beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor's face but some scars on his face were visible.

‘Animal’ is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in the upcoming action drama film ‘Pushpa 2’ opposite Allu Arjun. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.