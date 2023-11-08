Rashmika Mandanna & Ranbir Kapoor: Mumbai Sighting Sparks Animal Excitement!

New Delhi: The most anticipated on-screen duo, Rashmika and Ranbir, are the talk of the town as their upcoming film, "Animal," is set to release in December. They have a wonderful chemistry that is hard to miss on screen! Fans are eager to see this endearing duo on big screens after the teaser and soundtrack for the movie were released!

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were recently spotted in Mumbai with the film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as they prepared for the dubbing.

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her bubbly personality and captivating screen presence, looked stunning as she stepped out in Mumbai, while Ranbir Kapoor, the heartthrob of Bollywood, exuded his signature charm. The duo was spotted engaging in light-hearted conversations, their camaraderie evident in their every interaction.

Their appearance sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of "Animal." The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for his dark and gritty films. It is expected to be a departure from Ranbir's usual romantic comedies, and Rashmika's first Bollywood film.

The actors are seen leaving a premises, where Rashmika is seen holding a piece of paper that could be the script for dubbing while Ranbir Kapoor is spotted taking a selfie with a fan right before getting in the car!

This couple is surely going to be a hit, and this is going to be one we just can’t miss! Animal" is a romantic thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.