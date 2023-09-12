Rashmika Mandanna To Pair Up With These Big Stars For Upcoming Films

New Delhi: National crush Rashmika Mandanna is ona roll currently and has emerged as the best bet for multilingual films, owing to her massive fandom, as she has fans across the nation. With her upcoming films 'Pushpa 2', 'Animal' and 'D51', Rashmika will be seen paired with some of the biggest names of the industry being Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor and Dhanush. Lets have a look at her upcoming pairings that have left her fans exciting for her upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna with Allu Arjun

The blockbuster pairing of Rashmika and Allu Arjun is all set to reunite for the sequel of Pushpa 2, after the huge success of the first part. The Pushpa and Srivalli duo will be seen setting the screen on fire once again with their feisty chemistry.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor

The duo will be joining hands on screen for the first time for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal. In regards to the film the audience will be seeing Rashmika in a whole different avatar one which her fans haven’t seen her in before and viewers are extremely excited to see her in this role and her pairing with Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush

The pair will be joining hands together for the first time in the movie D51. It would be rather interesting to see this pairing together and fans cannot wait for how it will turn out.