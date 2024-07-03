Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna's First Look From Sekhar Kammula’s 'Kubera' To Be Unveiled On July 5th

The highly anticipated social drama, 'Kubera', directed by the acclaimed national award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, is being hailed as one of the most awaited upcoming pan-Indian films. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna's First Look From Sekhar Kammula’s 'Kubera' To Be Unveiled On July 5th (Image: @Kuberathemovie/ Instagram)

New Delhi:The highly anticipated social drama, 'Kubera', directed by the acclaimed national award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, is being hailed as one of the most awaited upcoming pan-Indian films. 

 The Glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna’s Official First Look From the Film, Unveiled Tonight, Has Taken the Internet by Storm, Further Heightening Anticipation for This Magnum Opus.

While the official look will be unveiled on 5th July 2024, the poster that has been released by the makers shows Rashmika's character dressed in a pink suit and dragging a suitcase behind her, in what seems to be a deserted location. The release of the new poster has built up a lot of excitement among the audience to see the complete look. 

Check Out Her First Look Here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KuberaMovie (@kuberathemovie)

Earlier, the first looks of actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni from 'Kubera' were also revealed, garnering enthusiastic responses from audiences nationwide.

'Kubera' features a star-studded cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner.

Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera' is a pan-India multilingual film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil and  Telugu.

 

