Rasika Dugal to play Naseeruddin Shah's daughter in short film

Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal will soon be seen sharing the screen space with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in a short film which revolves around a father and daughter`s relationship.

They started shooting for it on June 16 here.

"Naseer sir had taught me while I was a student at the Film and Television Institute of India. Anything I know about acting is thanks to him. He is as good a teacher as he is an actor. He drew my attention to some very fundamental things without which my journey as an actor would have been very uninteresting," Rasika said in a statement.

"I will be forever grateful for that knowledge. During the last ten years, I have always kept in mind and put to use what he had shared with me. So he has been more a part of my journey than he knows.

"I had been waiting eagerly for an opportunity to work with him. This one is a check on my bucket list," added the actress, who earned plaudits for her performance in web series "Delhi Crime" and TVFPlay`s "Humorously Yours Season 2".

The short film is directed by Kaushal Oza, and is slated to release at the end of the year.