RAW-Romeo Akbar Walter trailer: John Abraham starrer promises a thrilling ride—Watch

New Delhi: John Abraham is all set to take us on an intriguing ride with 'RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter'. The film tells the story of a spy who is sent to Pakistan in order to serve his country.

The trailer begins with Jackie Shroff's powerful voice saying 'We're on the verge of a war with Pakistan' and the 2 minutes 44 seconds that follow will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Without wasting much time, check out the trailer here:

On the eve of Republic Day this year, makers unveiled the teaser of the film which took the excitement level up a notch. And now, with such an impactful trailer, we are sure moviegoers can't wait for April already!

John sports various looks in the film as he spies for his country.

'RAW', based on true events, brings alive the story of a true patriot, a forgotten hero, a man of many faces and names who lived for one and only one purpose - to serve his country. The film also stars Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Mouni Roy and Sikander Kher.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, and Gary Grewal, the film is slated to release on April 5.