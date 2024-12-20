Release Date For 120 Bahadur Starring Farhan Akhtar Announced

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment, led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra’s Trigger Happy Studios, has officially announced the release date for 120 Bahadur. The much-anticipated film is set to hit theaters on 21st November 2025.

A tribute to Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, 120 Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War. Drawing inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, the film showcases unparalleled bravery and sacrifice that shaped history.

Since its initial announcement, excitement for the film has steadily grown, spurred by powerful first looks and motion posters. The film’s emotional depth and striking visuals have resonated with audiences, heightening anticipation ahead of its release.

Farhan Akhtar, known for his portrayal of inspiring and powerful characters, will star as Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC. His performance, focusing on the Major's courage and leadership during a critical moment in India’s military history, is expected to leave a lasting impact.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, 120 Bahadur promises to deliver a gripping cinematic experience. With breathtaking visuals and a compelling narrative, the film seeks to honor the bravery of India’s military heroes. As an Excel Entertainment production, 120 Bahadur is poised to captivate audiences around the world.