Reminiscing Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Iconic Dialogues As 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 2' Clocks 11 Years

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui clocks 11 years today. Touted to be a cult classic by the industry and critics alike, the two parts-movie became a major turning point for Nawaz, who yet again proved his mettle as an actor and also a bankable star, headlining the role of the protagonist 'Faisal Khan.' In the film, Faisal is set to take the revenge of his father's death, portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee.

Considered to be Nawazuddin's career-defining performance, the movie was based in Wasseypur, located in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. Not just by the storyline and direction but the film won millions of hearts also for it's viral dialogues.

Here are some iconic dialogues of Faisal Khan from the movie that still people use in their daily life:



* "Baap ka… dada ka… bhai ka… sabka badla lega re tera faijal…"

Perhaps the most iconic dialogue from the film where Faisal promises his mother of taking the revenge of his father's death and he does.

* "Yeh dhande mein do cheezo pe kabhi bharosa nahi karna chahiye, ek toh khud se paida hone waale khauf pe, aur doosra kisi ke saath pe..."

This dialogue recited by Nawazuddin in his inimitable style reflects that in business we should not trust the two most important things that are fear and dependence on others. You should be bold and self-dependent.

* "Ek hi jaan hai… ya to allah lega ya mohalla…"

This dialogue by Nawazuddin showcases his undying spirit and care-a-damn attitude as he sets out to kill his enemy in his element as Faisal Khan.

On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films in his pipeline including 'Noorani Chehra', 'Haddi' and 'Adbhut'.