Reshham Sahaani Makes her Bollywood Debut With Hansal Mehta's Spine-Chilling Faraaz

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming movie 'Faraaz' became a talking-point ever since its powerful trailed dropped on social media. The upcoming action-thriller film has an ensemble cast including names like Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Pallak Lalwani, Aditya Rawal and Zahan Kapoor. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Reshham Sahaani, a young, talented actress who is all set to make a place in the hearts of the audience. The actress can't thank enough the veteran filmmaker for giving her the platform in his directorial venture.

A source said, "Reshham is very excited and cannot wait to see the audience's reaction to her performance. The actress is also thankful to Hansal Mehta for giving her the opportunity to make her debut under his guidance and to the entire Faraaz team for giving her this wonderful experience."

Sharing the big news on her Instagram, the actress captioned the post as, "With strength, humanity and courage in the face of terror, he stood tall! With much pride, we bring you #Faraaz" she also said,"I am fortunate to make my bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta"

Speaking of 'Faraaz', the story is based on a real-life terrorist attack at a Dhaka cafe in 2016. The movie will also mark the debut of Zahaan Kapoor, and Aditya Rawal. The movie is all set to release on February 3, 2023.