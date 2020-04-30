Rishi Kapoor's golden journey on celluloid - His top 10 Bollywood roles which remain unmatched!

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor, and the original 'chocolate boy' of Hindi movies, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning. He was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment for the same in New York for almost a year.

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir told PTI on Wednesday. Reportedly, he was not keeping well, therefore shifted to the ICU.

He is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In September 2019, he returned back hale and hearty, accompanied by wife and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. All through his tough times, Neetu Kapoor stood like a rock behind him. The actor has always been vocal about his thoughts on Twitter and is an avid user of the medium. In fact, he had shared news of him taking a brief break from work as his health needed attention on Twitter.

Here's taking a look at his golden celluloid journey. We picked his 10 best ones although the list is endless:

Bobby, 1973

This classic romantic drama was helmed by legendary Raj Kapoor and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. The film saw Rishi as the leading man opposite debutant Dimple Kapadia. The era had witnessed the rise of its go-to romantic hero!

Khel Khel Mein,1975

The film was directed by Ravi Tandon and starred Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Rakesh Roshan as college students. The film was a massive hit and presented a new-age romance with elements of thrill.

Karz, 1980

Then came this super hit musical thriller by showman Subhash Ghai. The film's music is still loved by the masses. The story of reincarnation starring Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim as leads with Simi Garewal in a pivotal role left a huge impact on public memory.

Kabhi Kabhi, 1976

This romantic take on relationships by master storyteller Yash Chopra saw an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh coming together on the big screens.

Laila Majnu, 1976

Based on the classic love tale of 'Layla and Majnun', this love story had people queueing up outside the movie halls. Directed by Harnam Singh Rawail, the film starred Rishi Kapoor, Ranjeeta, Danny Denzongpa, Aruna Irani, Asrani, Iftekhar, Tom Alter and Ranjeet. The film's music was composed by the great Madan Mohan and Jaidev.

Amar Akbar Anthony, 1977

This one not only gave us the ultimate superstar triumvirate of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in the lead but also was one of the best action comedies of the era. Directed by Manmohan Desai, and written by Kader Khan, this actioner had an amazing storyline and star cast with Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Nirupa Roy, Pran, Jeevan, Nazir Hussain, Ranjeet and Helen.

Prem Rog, 1982

Starring Rishi Kapoor and a young Padmini Kohlapure, the film had a strong storyline where a young man expressed his wish to marry a widow. The societal pressure and hardships formed the crux of this tale by Raj Kapoor.

Nagina,1986

Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi in this fantasy tale revolving around the backdrop of 'nag and nagin' love story was the talk of the town back then. It was a two-part venture back in 80s and proved to be a blockbuster. The film was directed by Harmesh Malhotra, screenplay written by Ravi Kapoor and story by Jagmohan Kapoor.

Agneepath, 2012

Watching Rishi Kapoor as the ultimate cruel and dastardly Rauf Lala in this remake starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead was a pleasant surprise. The fans could never imagine a sweet-looking Kapoor senior performing the role of a ruthless underworld Don who runs a meat business and simultaneously deals in drugs and prostitution with so much elan.

Kapoor & Sons, 2016

This coming-of-age romantic comedy by Shakun Batra had an eye candy star cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead while Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Rishi Kapoor as the hilarious and naughty granddad who is on the verge of leaving this world yet filled with so much life made it a light watch.

There are many other roles which Kapoor senior projected with so much ease yet these were a handful of the ones we loved totally.

May his soul rest in peace!