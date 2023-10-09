Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar Organise Grand Success Party For Bambai Meri Jaan

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment is one of the leading production houses in Indian cinema and has always hit a chord with its content on every platform. While they have proved their mettle in the theatrical medium, their hands on the digital platform also have no match.

Recently, the production house boomed the digital entertainment sector with their widely acclaimed show 'Bambai Meri Jaan'. The much-acclaimed show, released on Amazon Prime Video, served audiences with top-notch content, taking them into a completely new world led by exceptional talents Avinash Tiwary and Kay Kay Menon.

The show met with widespread acclaim from every corner, with fans and audiences praising the content and the performances of the cast. Following the massive success of the show, Excel Entertainment reported organizing a grand success party to celebrate the success of the show.

The success party was attended by the producers of the show, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, cast Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Vivan Bhatena, director Shujaat Saudagar, and Rensil D'Silva, amongst others.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Chahta Hai', and many more.