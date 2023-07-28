Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Twitter Review: Fans Watch Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Blockbuster

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani opened in theatres today and the buzz around the film is palpable. Fans thronged cinema halls on the first day first show just to witness the grandeur of Dharma Productions starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles along with a classic ensemble star cast with the likes of legends Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Movie Review By Fans

Fans watched Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani today and here are their honest first reactions. Most have given it a big thumbs up, calling it a typical KJo entertainer ala family drama mixed with romance to the core. Take a look here:



cre Trending Stories

With movies like #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani and Satyaprem ki Katha trying but not able to give us good music with having only one good song each, being Tum kya Mile and Aaj ke baad.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar still holds the best music album for a romantic movie of 2023 for me. pic.twitter.com/viTYMkMCBd July 20, 2023

So much love and praise for Ranveer’s performance coming in post the first screening #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/5VsssuPhgV — Rocky’s Cafe (@ranveercafe69) July 26, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaanireview #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani its a normal movie, time pass average, mood hai dekhlo warna skip it, very predictable — Rahul Singh Rikky (@RahulSinghRikky) July 28, 2023

Reviews are positive everywhere public ko pasand aari. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani — Rajveer. (@RajveerRVSFan) July 28, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Storyline

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has been directed by Karan Johar. It is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the movie is about a couple with personalities poles apart yet who fall in love and decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Ranveer Singh plays Rocky Randhawa, a loud and flamboyant Punjabi boy, and Alia Bhatt essays the role of Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali TV journalist.

The movie also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Namit Das in pivotal parts.