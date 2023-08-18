'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Actress Kashish Rizwan Reveals How She Got The Role Of Young Dhanlaxmi

New Delhi: Calcutta born Actress Kashish Rizwan who was previously seen in Jalsa is currently basking in accolades for playing young Jaya Bachchan aka Dhanlaxmi in Rock Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan Johar.

The new talent gets candid about how she landed into the role and the kind of responses she's been getting.

Calling it a dream come true experience seeing herself on the big screen, Kashish shared, "I always manifested this but for the dream to actually turn into reality is such a special feeling. It feels like a blessing. I was extremely happy and it all happened in a day- the audition to the second round to the selection. I called up my eldest sister first. She told me I was meant for this."

Speaking about the kind of responses she's been receiving she tells, "Responses have been positive and I have only been receiving love so far. It really fills my heart with joy how people who you have never known roots for you. What struck with me the most though are people back from my school or those I have maybe just come across once or twice taking their time out and letting me know how they felt proud, enjoyed the performance and was surprised to see me in it. Also, the whole team of RRKPK gave me so much love. The big names I have only admired, them telling me the nicest things about my performance in the film feels like still a dream to me. Then, my family went to watch me on the big screen for the first time. My sister sent me a video of my parents reaction and I have saved that video for the rest of my life. They looked so happy and proud and for me nothing can beat how that feels to me. I have people writing to me in social media every day. People are loving the film and then to be a part of that is a blessing."

Sharing about how she landed into the role Kashish tells, "I got an audition call from Shanoo Ma’am’s team. They asked me on the call if I’d be interested to audition for this part. The thought of working with karan sir excited me the most. I was at a friend’s place and I discussed it with them. It took me not long to figure I wanted to do it. I sent a self recorded video test of a script they shared. I remember I got a call back from the casting team only a few hours after that saying they’d like to see me perform to this other scene too for audition. The person who I was in touch with told me I was the only girl they wanted to take a second round audition for. The same evening I got a call saying that I have been locked for this and Karan sir seemed to have enjoyed my audition. It all happened in a day. It was a very last minute call and I had to fly to delhi only two days later to shoot for it!"

Talking about how she prepped to play Dhanlaxmi she mentions, "The evening that I got the audition call, I remember I instantly started looking up for young ‘Jaya Bhaduri’ photos and watched her songs. I was in awe of the beauty she is! For audition I did my own winged liner and bindi how she’d do it. Tried to look as close to the part as I could. However, on set when it came to perform, I as an actor love to do my homework but that being said, I prep for any part as my director likes me to and also keeping in mind what the scenes demand. This definitely was very relaxed, so I wanted to take it as it goes. It was a short and sweet part."

When quizzed if she met Jaya Bachchan before the shoot, she revealed, "I didn’t get the chance to meet Jaya ma’am while we were shooting because we were of course shooting for two different timelines. My part was the flashback sequence in the film. I met her afterward at a wrap party we had where Karan sir introduced me to Ma’am. She turned out everything I imagined and I told her how I admired her and loved playing her!"