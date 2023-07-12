What Jhumka: Watch Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s Infectious Energy

The makers of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are leaving no stone unturned to pique the viewers’ interest ahead of the release of the film. A few days ago the trailer of the film was unveiled, which was followed by the release of the first song, Tum Kya Mile. The audience has been showering praises on the film’s trailer and its first song. As fans eagerly wait for the release date of the film, another song, What Jhumka, has been unveiled. Within hours of being released, the song garnered several positive reactions from users online.

What Jhumka Featuring Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Unveiled

What Jhumka, the recently released song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh showcasing some electrifying dance moves. The song exudes an infectious energy that will undoubtedly get you grooving. Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, What Jhumka adds a modern twist to the iconic song, Jhumka Gira Re. The lyrics of What Jhumka have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya while Madan Mohan and Pritam are the music composers of the song. The choreography has been done by Ganesh Acharya.



Given the vibrant energy and perfect rhythm, it is highly likely that the song will turn out to be a dance anthem. In the music video, Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising as she rocks a beautiful pink, green, and blue chiffon saree while Ranveer Singh can be seen in an unusual denim-on-denim look!

Watch the song here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s new song whips up a storm

Jhumka, it seems, has already whipped up a storm. Soon after the song was dropped by the makers, fans flooded social media platforms with their reactions. While Jhumka seems to have taken over the internet, fans can’t stop gushing about the chemistry of the lead couple.

A fan praised the chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Chemistry is chemistrifying Ranveer and Alia what a pair

Another user commended Alia Bhatt’s “dance moves and expression.”

Song is brilliant and fabulous



Song is brilliant and fabulous __

Charbuster and blockbuster loading, Alia Bhatt dance moves and expression is so amazing and the Young iconic Ranveer Singh is blow your mind

One excited user said they couldn’t stop tapping their feet while listening to the song.

can't stop tapping my feet while listening to this signature tune of

"jhumka gira re bareli ke bazaar mein"



This will be Instant chartbuster ____ #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #whatJhumka pic.twitter.com/ITt9xiEetB July 12, 2023

Meanwhile, a flurry of reactions were posted by Arijit Singh’s fans to praise the singer for his remarkable singing skills. Fans are of the belief that it is Arijit’s voice that should be attributed for creating the magic through the song. One of the singer’s fans expressed, “What a vibe Arijit creates magic. This team is dropping gems one by one !!!” Another fan believed that “Arijit Singh is pacemaker for Bollywood songs either dance songs or sad.” A third one commented, “Arijit sir is not just a names, it's emotion for millions of people across the world.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.