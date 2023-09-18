Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Is 'Subconsciously' Inspired By Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna, Says Karan Johar

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. The Karan Johar directorial hit many important points of Indian society. In a recent interview, Karan Johar said that the lead characters of the film were inspired by none other than Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

In a new interview with Mid-Day, director Karan Johar said that Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna may have subconsciously inspired the lead characters of his new directorial. He said, "Maybe subconsciously (I got inspired). They have a tremendous friendship in their marriage. I've had dinners with them, meals with them, hung out with them. And there's a terrific kind of comfort in their camaraderie. He finds her hilarious, she finds him hilarious, for different reasons. So I felt it wasn't impossible for people who come from two different demographics of society, two stratas, to actually find love. It's like we put ourselves in boxes. Like when we're finding a relationship, we put ourselves in places where we're comfortable. But tomorrow, you can fall in love with someone anywhere."

Akshay and Twinkle started dating while working together on the sets of Umesh Mehra's 1999 action film 'International Khiladi.' They got married in 2001 and now have two kids, a son- Aarav and a daughter- Nitara.

Karan and Twinkle are old friends as both went to the same boarding school. Karan wrote the character of Tina in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' for Twinkle, but she rejected the part. The role was eventually essayed by Rani Mukerji and the film was a big hit. Akshay on the other hand, shares a special bond with Karan. He has done many films under the Dharma banner and has made regular appearances on his talk show 'Koffee With Karan.'

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' did pretty well numbers at the box office and has been added to the list of hit films of 2023.