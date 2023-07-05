Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Gives A Shout Out To Mom Jaya Bachchan

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all geared up for the release of their film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is directed by Karan Johar, who is back to direction after a seven-year gap. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shaba Azmi in prominent roles. Recently, the makers released the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has received a positive response from netizens. Now, Jaya Bachchan’s son and actor, Abhishek Bachchan, has reshared the trailer on his Instagram handle and given a shout-out to his mother for her return to the silver screen.

Abhishek Bachchan lauds Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

Abhishek Bachchan lauded the team behind Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for an amazing trailer. He uploaded a story on his Instagram account and wrote, "Looking forward to watching it. All the very best to the entire team #JayaBachchan @Karanjohar, @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @aapkadharam @azmishabana18, @apoorva1972 @ipritamofficial @dharmamovies @viacom18studios"



Jaya Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan also appreciated the trailer and commented on the posts of Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. She wished them luck with various heart emojis. In recent years, Jaya Bachchan has appeared only in a handful of films. Earlier, she worked with Karan Johar in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was recently released. As per the trailer, Ranveer and Alia play the characters of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, who belong to two contrasting families and end up falling in love with each other. Going by the trailer, the film is expected to offer a roller coaster ride of emotions, drama, comedy, songs, and dancing.

Recently, the first song of the film, Tum Kya Mile, was unveiled and has become a hit among the masses. There’s a lot of anticipation around the movie, which hits theatres on July 28.