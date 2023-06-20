Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Teaser Out, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Love Story Looks Promising

New Delhi: The trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', the much-awaited romantic drama directed by Karan Johar is out finally. The teaser of the film was unveiled by 'Bollywood King' Shah Rukh Khan. The film bring back the pairing of dynamic duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, after their 2019 hit 'Gully Boy', along with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film also marks the comeback of Karan Johar as a director after seven years.

While the film does not reveal much about the storyline, it gives a glimpse of ample amount of romance, drama, emotions and songs made on a grand scale. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing on snow-clad Swiss Alps. The official synopsis of the teaser on YouTube reads, "Karan Johar, in his 25th anniversary year - invites you to a world which magnifies the power of love, embraces the complexities of relationships, and celebrates the beauty of both perfect and imperfect families. A new era of love dawns upon us all as #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani begins now."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's co-star Hema Sharma Claims She was Manhandled On Dabangg Sets

Check out the teaser of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' below:





ALSO READ: Amid Massive Backlash To Adipurush, Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Ma From Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan Drops Video



'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is believed to be a romantic-comedy and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu and Kashmir, and is slated to arrive in theatres on July 28, 2023. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya, Sriti Jha, Bharati Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aamir Bashir, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog among others.