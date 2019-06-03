close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty has meticulously planned Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif

Katrina has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar in the next film in Rohit's cop franchise. 

Rohit Shetty has meticulously planned Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif says Rohit Shetty, director of her upcoming film "Sooryavanshi", has thoughtfully worked on the story of the movie. 

Katrina has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar in the next film in Rohit's cop franchise. 

"It is lovely to be working with Akshay. I have known him for a long time. Rohit is very clear about what he wants from this film. There is a science behind this film and it is meticulously and thoughtfully done," Katrina told PTI.

In "Sooryavanshi", Rohit has planned special appearance of his two other popular cop characters - "Singham" (Ajay Devgn) and "Simmba" (Ranveer Singh).

Rohit also recently shared his desire to make a female cop film and Katrina said she is looking forward to the tentative project.

"I really hope he makes it. It will be great. I hope he does."

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about Katrina teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for a remake of "Satte Pe Satta". But the actor denied saying "this is only a rumour". 

Katrina, who is currently promoting her Wednesday release "Bharat", is also toying with the idea of getting into production. 

"I have been thinking about it since 2010. There are few ideas and concepts that I have heard and this is the year I want to step in. I am hearing a few things, but I haven't green lit (anything)." 

Tags:
SooryavanshiRohit ShettyKatrina KaifAkshay KumarAjay DevgnRanveer SinghSimmba
Next
Story

Godzilla II: King of the Monsters earns mere USD 49 million in first week

Must Watch

PT45M33S

Kavi Yudh 2019: Watch Special Poetic War On 'Election Victory'