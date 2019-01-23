हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Abraham

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham impresses with his intense look in this espionage thriller

The film is slated to release on April 12, 2019.

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham impresses with his intense look in this espionage thriller
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: Actor John Abraham, who is all set to be seen next in 'Romeo Akbar Walter' (RAW), has shared his new look from the upcoming film.

The actor dropped a poster from the film on social media which shows him sporting a retro look. He captioned the post, "One man. Many faces. One mission - to protect his country. Presenting ‘Romeo’ from #RAW, based on the true story of a patriot. #RAWRomeo."

The main look shows him in a checked shirt and cardigan while a cigarette can be seen dangling from his lips. Overall, he is carrying an intense, retro look in the poster which is quite impressive. We can also seen many other looks of the actor in the background. As per reports, John, who plays a spy, has carried an altogether 18 different looks in the film. 

'RAW' is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and is said to be inspired by true events. The film has been produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal and is directed by Robbie Grewal of 'Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar' fame. It has been shot in Mumbai, Gujarat, Kashmir and Nepal.

Apart from John, the film will also stars Mouni Roy and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. This is Mouni's second film after 'Gold'. 

It is to be noted that Sushant Singh Rajput was the original choice for the lead character in the film. In fact, a poster featuring him was revealed on the social media and was well-received by the audience. However, he walked out from the project after a while and was replaced by John Abraham.

'RAW', an espionage-thriller is slated to release on April 12, 2019.

Tags:
John AbrahamRomeo Akbar WalterRAW posterRAW filmMouni RoyRAW film
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi second poster out, trailer to be unveiled on Jan 24

Must Watch

Maruti WagonR 2019 launched in India, price starts at Rs 4.19 lakh