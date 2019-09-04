'Saaho' crosses Rs 350cr in 5 days; Hindi version earns Rs 102cr

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Prabhas' new biggie "Saaho" has zoom passed Rs 350 crore in just five days of release. Makers of the film released a new poster of the film with the tagline: "India's biggest blockbuster of the year".

The Hindi version of the action thriller alone has crossed Rs 100 crore at the end of five days.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the poster and wrote, "#Saaho350CrsPlusWWIn5Days."

Bala tweeted, about the Hindi version: "#Saaho Hindi crosses the Rs 100 Cr Nett Mark All-India.. Collects around Rs 8 Cr Nett on Tuesday.. Taking the 5-day total to Rs 102 Crs..This is the 3rd Hindi movie for #Prabhas in the Prestigious 100 Cr Club after #Baahubali 1 and 2.."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on Twitter: "#Saaho drops on Day 5... Mass circuits are contributing... Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits... Eyes 110 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version."

"Saaho" was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Chunkey Panday and Jackie Shroff.