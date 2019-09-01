close

Saaho Day 2 Box Office collections: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer all set to cross Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi: Southern superstar Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho had a bumper opening at the Box Office. The highly-anticipated film might not have earned great reviews but Prabhas' fan following has helped it earn huge numbers.

The movie is all set to cross the 50 crore mark on the second day of its release. 

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections of the film. He wrote, "#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version."

On its first day, Saaho earned around Rs 24 crore. Adarsh wrote, "#Saaho has a superb Day 1... Prabhas’ superstardom post #Baahubali2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers... Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total... Fri ₹ 24.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version."

The film has been written and directed by Sujeeth and released in four languages on August 30.

It has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar.

