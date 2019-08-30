Saaho movie review: Here's what the critics feel about Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer

New Delhi: The much-hyped 'Saaho' starring 'Baahubali' Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor has opened in theatres on Friday. The early reviews have poured in and looks like it's a mixed bag of emotions. 'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth.

Here's a compilation of what the critics have to say about 'Saaho':

Saaho surely delivers well as an action extravaganza with a climax that compensates for its many flaws. The film's second half picks pace but is marred by a weak narrative that requires constant suspension of disbelief. Also, the special effects and CGI often lack the finesse that a film mounted on such a grand scale deserved. TIMES NOW

Prabhas no doubt has the charisma and the swagger to make Saaho likeable. He plays it with enough gravitas to make us want to believe in him, but the script and action sequences are tailored to elicit jeers (or looks of horror/disbelief). At this point we need to acknowledge that certain sections of the audience were having a ball, cheering on their superstar and whistling and applauding his every move. Such fandom indeed is the only redeeming factor that can salvage this movie. Prabhas owes his fans big time if Saaho ends up creating any sort of record at the box office. KHALEEJ TIMES

The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The big-budget actioner stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.